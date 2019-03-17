|
Jeanette B. Clemons
Knoxville, TN
Jeanette B. Clemons, age 74, of Knoxville departed this life on March 13th at home surrounded by her loving family after a brief battle with cancer. She is now restored to perfect health and celebrating with her Lord.
Jeanette's family was her everything. She enjoyed planting flowers, being outdoors and traveling with her family and friends. She had a sense of humor like no other and always made those around her laugh.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Earlie Byrd and Juanita Nelson; brothers, Ray and Gene Byrd.
Jeanette is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jerry Clemons; daughters, Teresa Sliger and Missy Percell; son, Jerry Dean Clemons; grandchildren, Mandy Rutter, Lesly Corum, Chad Davenport, Morgan Davenport, Madison Percell, Houston Hill and Hayden Hill; sister, Elizabeth Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday followed by a Celebration of Life at 7 p.m. the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to ,
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019