Jeanette B. Hardin
Jeanette B. Hardin transitioned to her heavenly home on April 19, 2020. She was born on February 23, 1934 in Murfreesboro, TN. She was a retired school teacher of many years. Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents Johnnie (Lucille) Butler and her sister Virgina Mills. She is survived by daughters: Jeaquetta and Stephanie Hardin, sons: Rufus Jr. and Gergory Hardin, her loving grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. There will be a private Graveside Service on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. Per request by the deceased, there will be a viewing from 12 to 1 P.M. on Friday prior to the Graveside Service. The family will assemble at Unity Mortuary at 2 to process to the cemetery. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020