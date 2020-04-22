Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
3:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Hardin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette B. Hardin


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette B. Hardin Obituary
Jeanette B. Hardin

Jeanette B. Hardin transitioned to her heavenly home on April 19, 2020. She was born on February 23, 1934 in Murfreesboro, TN. She was a retired school teacher of many years. Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents Johnnie (Lucille) Butler and her sister Virgina Mills. She is survived by daughters: Jeaquetta and Stephanie Hardin, sons: Rufus Jr. and Gergory Hardin, her loving grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. There will be a private Graveside Service on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. Per request by the deceased, there will be a viewing from 12 to 1 P.M. on Friday prior to the Graveside Service. The family will assemble at Unity Mortuary at 2 to process to the cemetery. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -