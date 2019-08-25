Services
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
8:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery
5901 Lyons View Pike
Knoxville, TN
Jeanette Early


1945 - 2019
Jeanette Early Obituary
Jeanette Early

Clinton - Jeanette Wright Early, age 74 of Clinton, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center. She was born on August 11, 1945 to the late Roy Henry and Emma Louise Sanders Wright in Clayton, GA. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by grandson, Jonathan Elkins.

She is survived by: husband of 15 years, Leon Early; daughters, Brenda Peck and husband Shawn, Cathy Brandon and husband Jay, Lisa Elkins and husband Berry; son, Danny Goodson and wife Janet; loved by many grandkids and great-grandkids; sisters, Beverly Blankenship, Christine Cochran, Iris Nicholson and husband Bob; a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 6-8pm with the funeral service to follow at 8 pm with the Rev. Robbie Giles officiating. Graveside service will be on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
