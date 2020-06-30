Jeanette Fuqua Zarger
Knoxville - Jeanette Fuqua Zarger passed away on June 28th at Park West Hospital after a series of illnesses over the last several months, after 94 wonderful years of life. Originally from Rogersville, Alabama, and long-time resident of the Fountain City neighborhood of Knoxville, Tennessee, Mrs. Zarger met her husband, Thomas G. Zarger (who passed away in 1994) when they were both working in Norris, Tennessee for the Tennessee Valley Authority in 1944. Jeanette was a long time member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Ladies of Charity, and Tatewood Garden Club which had the motto, "Hoe and Hope." Jeanette and Tom each worked for TVA until retirement when they travelled together to many places in the U.S. and internationally. Jeanette was many things to her family and friends: storyteller, family historian, wildflower curator, crafter, a gifted home cook who adored teaching and sharing family recipes, and unfailing champion, guide, and supporter of her family. We celebrate her for the way she cared for others, her sense of humor, her enthusiasm for learning new things, and commitment to "always keep moving" so she could spend so many years with us, while she always told us to "be careful" and how much she loved us.
Jeanette is survived by her son, Thomas G. Zarger, Jr., D.D.S. and daughter-in-law Josephine Murphy Zarger; two grand-daughters, Rebecca Zarger and husband Thomas Pluckhahn; Adrienne Zarger King and husband Christopher King and four great-grand children, Milly, Eleanor, Zachary, and Alexander, and sister Virginia Horton and sister-in-law Ruth Ann Fuqua of Florence, Alabama as well as many nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her beloved husband Thomas G. Zarger; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lewis M. Fuqua; sister Olivia Gautney and her husband Larry; sister Joyce Cagle and her husband Eugene; sister Judy Newbern and husband Don; brother Lewis M. Fuqua, Jr.; brother-in-law Cowden Horton.
The family will have a private funeral mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral with Father David Boettner, due to Covid-19, but welcome donations in honor of Jeanette to Ladies of Charity, 120 W. Baxter Ave Knoxville, TN 37917; https://www.ladiesofcharityknox.org/.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 3, 2020.