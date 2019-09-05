|
|
Jeanette Mann
Knoxville - Jeanette Ruth Mann, age 89, died August 25, 2019 peacefully in her sleep. She was born on July 26, 1930 in Roxborough, PA to Robert and Martha Zorzi.
She graduated as Salutatorian from Roxborough High School in 1948 and as a Templar Scholar from Temple University in 1952. She taught kindergarten and first grade in the Philadelphia and Malvern, PA area for thirty years.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Gale Mann; two children: Ronnette Hand and Darrin Mann (Susan); and five grandsons: Bryan (Stephanie), Kevin, Kyle, and Sean Mann and Ryan Hand. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Lou Kay and niece, Sharon Kay.
Jeanette was a faithful and active member of Farragut Presbyterian Church, Presbyterian Women's Group, and Rockers fellowship group.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30pm on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Farragut Presbyterian Church, 209 Jamestowne Blvd., Knoxville, TN 37934. A funeral service will follow at 1:30pm, officiated by Reverend Matt Nieman.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude's as she dearly loved children.
Family and friends may share condolences online at www.sherwoodchapel.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 5, 2019