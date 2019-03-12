|
|
Jeanette Mayes Marlowe
Oak Ridge, TN
Jeanette Mayes Marlowe age 82 is in the care of Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home. Janette passed away at her home March 8, 2019. She was born September 15, 1936 in Fork Ridge, Claiborne County, Tennessee to William Edward Mayes and Roxie Bell Wilson Mayes. Jeanette graduated from Middlesboro High School and received a BA in English from Lincoln Memorial University and did further graduate work in English from The University of Tennessee and was of the Protestant faith. She had many interests including gardening, genealogy, reading and writing, and loved animals especially cats. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents William Edward Mayes and Roxie Bell Wilson Mayes and Nathan and Maggie Hunter Bayless and her mother and father-in-law, Floyd and Alta Ayers Marlow. Jeanette is survived by her husband of fifty one years, Robert "Bobby" Marlowe; two daughters and their families Susanna Marlowe and her husband, Marc lord and their two sons, Nathan Marlowe Lord and Jacob Marlowe Lord; and daughter, Alta Marlowe Miller and her son, Tony Miller and her partner, Stephen Drew; and brother, Craig Edward "Eddie" Mayes and his two sons, Rocky and Scott Mayes. Jeanette was a very private person who enjoyed her family, and pets. Her homemaking, and her reading and writing for pleasure. Funeral service and interment are private. Expressions of love may be made in lieu of flowers to in Jeanette's honor. Online messages may be left for the family at www.martinfuneralhomeoakridge.com. Services entrusted to Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home 865-483-4341
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2019