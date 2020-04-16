|
Jeanette Pelle
Powell - Jeanette Hill Pelle passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer at her home in Powell, TN. Jeanette was born on June 20, 1931 in Morristown, TN. Jeanette and her husband, Fred, were members of Saint Albert the Great Catholic Church in Knoxville, TN since its inception. She retired after a lengthy career with JC Penney in Knoxville. Jeanette loved her church and fellow parishioners, gardening, exercising, and traveling. However, Jeanette's greatest joy in life was sharing in the life of her family.
Jeanette was a faithful, devoted, and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Fred Pelle; parents, Robert and Martha Miller Hill; eight brothers and sisters, Susie Hill, Norene Evans, Mildred Epps, Marie Hill, Ray Hill, James Hill, Charles Hill, Bill Hill. She is survived by three sons; Fred Jr. (Lisa) of Bulls Gap, TN, Wes (Pam) and Robert Pelle (Yvonne) of Knoxville, TN. She is also survived by her precious grandchildren, Frederick Pelle (Tiffany) of Florence, AL; Benjamin Pelle of Chattanooga, TN; Oliver Pelle of Bulls Gap, TN; Angela Pelle (Will Turner) of Annapolis, MD; Michael Pelle of Nashville, TN; step-grandchildren, Travis Craig and Elliot Craig (Amaran) of Springfield, TN; and 3 great grandchildren, Olivia Grace Pelle and Grayson Pelle of Florence, AL; Marion Craig of Springfield TN; sister-in-law, Dixie Pelle of Asheville, NC as well as nieces and nephews in Asheville, North Carolina and Morristown, Tennessee. Special appreciation to long-time friends Sylvia McMahan, Bob O'Connor and family of Knoxville, TN.
The Pelle family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the staff of UT Hospice, UT Medical Center, NHC North, and First Light Home Care who provided her much compassionate care during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jeanette's memory may be made to or St. Albert the Great Catholic Church.
The Graveside Service will be 1:00 pm Saturday at Lynnhurst Cemetery.
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918 865 689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020