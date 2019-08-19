Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arlington Church of Christ
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Arlington Church of Christ
Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Adair Dr.
View Map
Jeanie L. McQuaig Obituary
Jeanie L McQuaig

Knoxville - McQuaig, Jeanie L. "Jean" 84 of Knoxville, TN passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was a longtime member of Arlington Church of Christ and a Pink Lady at St Mary's Hospital for many years. Jean was a very devoted, loving and caring mother who loved everyone and her church. An avid Alabama football fan. Roll Tide! She was preceded in death by spouse, William "Bill" McQuaig; parents, Dewey and Lucille Underwood; siblings, Ed, Harold, Kenneth Underwood and Ann Simmons. Jean is survived by son, Bruce (Janet) McQuaig; brother, Clay Underwood; sisters-in-law, Jewel Lawrence, Mary McQuaig, Dolly Underwood; several nieces, nephews, and many friends. Family will receive friends Monday, August 19th from 5-7pm at Arlington Church of Christ with funeral service following at 7pm. Ministers Mark Brackney and Tommy Drinnen officiating. Burial will take place Tuesday, August 20th at 11am, meeting at Lynnhurst Cemetery on Adair Dr. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Arlington Church of Christ 2206 Tecoma Dr. Knoxville, TN 37917.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 19, 2019
