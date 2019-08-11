|
Jeanitta (Jeanie) Welch Irwin
Knoxville - Jeanitta (Jeanie) Welch Irwin, age 87, left us to be with her Heavenly Father on the morning of August 9, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Mrs. Irwin was retired from The Knox County Clerk's Office. "GrandMother" will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was a gracious, loving, mother, grandmother and wife. Jeanie was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Irwin; Parents, Martha and William (Billy) Welch; 14 siblings; and 3 grandchildren. She is survived by her girls, Donna Fine, Christine Marlowe, Connie Watkins, Jessie Rutherford and Gail Johnson; son, Richard Irwin; 6 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Maggie Musick, Lisa Bentley and Polly Cardwell, Jean Kent and Tina Lopez. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, followed by a service at 7:00 pm, Chaplain Tom Rayford officiating. Family and friends will meet at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel at 12:30 pm to process to Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 1:00 pm interment on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019