Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanitta Irwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanitta Welch (Jeanie) Irwin


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanitta Welch (Jeanie) Irwin Obituary
Jeanitta (Jeanie) Welch Irwin

Knoxville - Jeanitta (Jeanie) Welch Irwin, age 87, left us to be with her Heavenly Father on the morning of August 9, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Mrs. Irwin was retired from The Knox County Clerk's Office. "GrandMother" will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was a gracious, loving, mother, grandmother and wife. Jeanie was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Irwin; Parents, Martha and William (Billy) Welch; 14 siblings; and 3 grandchildren. She is survived by her girls, Donna Fine, Christine Marlowe, Connie Watkins, Jessie Rutherford and Gail Johnson; son, Richard Irwin; 6 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Maggie Musick, Lisa Bentley and Polly Cardwell, Jean Kent and Tina Lopez. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, followed by a service at 7:00 pm, Chaplain Tom Rayford officiating. Family and friends will meet at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel at 12:30 pm to process to Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 1:00 pm interment on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanitta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now