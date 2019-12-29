Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Jeanne Becker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Jeanne Becker

Knoxville - Rev. Jeanne Marie Becker, age 79, of the Solway Community, Knoxville passed away Saturday afternoon, December 28, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

Jeanne was a member of Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church in Karns. Rev. Becker was the Children's Church Leader at Beaver Ridge UMC and was a minister for many churches in the area. She was an avid animal lover and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Jeanne is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Thomas H. Becker; parents, Joseph Charles Boyden and Mary Helen Gerye Balensiefer; brother, Roy Boyden; sister, Merrijo Boyden Nohavec.

She is survived by her children, Mary E. Perkins and husband Scott, Thomas M. Becker, William C. Becker and wife Sherrie; grandchildren, Brian, Brandon, Sarah, Andy and Marianne; great grandchildren, Lillie and Annabelle; sister, Elizabeth Boyden Gulizia; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Larry Dial officiating.

Interment will follow in the Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an animal shelter of choice.

Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Chapel is serving the Becker family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -