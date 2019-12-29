|
Rev. Jeanne Becker
Knoxville - Rev. Jeanne Marie Becker, age 79, of the Solway Community, Knoxville passed away Saturday afternoon, December 28, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Jeanne was a member of Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church in Karns. Rev. Becker was the Children's Church Leader at Beaver Ridge UMC and was a minister for many churches in the area. She was an avid animal lover and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Jeanne is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Thomas H. Becker; parents, Joseph Charles Boyden and Mary Helen Gerye Balensiefer; brother, Roy Boyden; sister, Merrijo Boyden Nohavec.
She is survived by her children, Mary E. Perkins and husband Scott, Thomas M. Becker, William C. Becker and wife Sherrie; grandchildren, Brian, Brandon, Sarah, Andy and Marianne; great grandchildren, Lillie and Annabelle; sister, Elizabeth Boyden Gulizia; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Larry Dial officiating.
Interment will follow in the Oak Ridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an animal shelter of choice.
