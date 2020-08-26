1/1
Jeanne Black Dean
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne Black Dean

Knoxville - Jeanne B. Dean, 92, of Harriman, passed away suddenly, August 24, 2020.

Jeanne was born in Mulga, Alabama to Robert Vernon Black and Willie Lesslie Black on March 21, 1928. After her marriage to Arthur Daniel Dean they moved to Oak Ridge, TN in 1953 where they raised their two sons Robert and John. She was employed as a Master Scheduler at ORTEC and after her retirement began her volunteer career at the Holiday Bureau of Anderson County. She was an avid bowler, made beautiful quilts, had canning down to an art form, was famous for her blueberry pie, and loved her family dearly.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Black.

She is survived by her sons Robert A. Dean (Ann) of Knoxville, TN and John T. Dean (Liese) of Stanley, ID and her grandchildren, Cayla Dean of Tuscaloosa, AL and Cooper Dean of Stanley, ID.

Due to current COVID recommendations, there will be no receiving of friends or funeral. There will be a graveside service on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at Anderson memorial Gardens with Chaplain Jack Sills officiating.

Should friends desire, memorials may be made to The Holiday Bureau of Anderson County. Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Anderson memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 482-2464
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weatherford Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved