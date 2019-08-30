|
Jeanne D. Ferrill
Knoxville - Jeanne D. Ferrill, age 83, of Knoxville, passed away at home on Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was a member of Central Baptist Church, Dante Baptist Church, and West Hills Presbyterian Church. Jeanne was the station manager at a local radio station for many years. She and her husband Carl went on to usher University of Tennessee sporting events and the TVA Fair. Besides spending time with friends and family, being with her husband Carl was her greatest joy. Jeanne was preceded in death by her loving husband, Carl Ferrill; parents, L.H. and Mildred Dodson; and siblings, Lester Dodson and Mary Wilbourn. Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Sharon Sexton Mungan (Sinan); son, Bob Sexton (Kelly); sister, Terry Piper (Pat); grandchildren, Andrew Mungan, Jennifer Elmore Sexton, Gabriel Sexton, and Jonathan Alley (Anne); stepchildren, Tommy Ferrill (Marion), Brenda Huddleston (Ben), Leslie Brady (Juman) and Eli and Jada, Keith Cox as well as many special nieces and nephews. Special acknowledgements to Irine Price, Lee and Claudette Starr and West Hills "Lunch Bunch." Family and friends will gather at 11:30 a.m. for a Graveside Service on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery with Rev. Lee Murphy officiating. Donations in Jeanne's name may be made to the , 223 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, Suite 301, Nashville, Tennessee 37203. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019