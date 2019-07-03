|
|
|
Jeanne Louise Pratts McDonald
Knoxville - It's no easy task writing an obituary for a writer, but those who love her need to know that Jeanne Louise Pratts McDonald has moved on to a better place after a long and valiant battle with Alzheimer's.
Jeanne, 84, passed away at home on June 28, 2019. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Joseph and Carolyn Pratts; infant son, Michael J. McDonald, Jr., and brother-in-law, Robert Curran.
Jeanne was an amazing mother, wife, artist, writer, and friend, in no specific order other than in which capacity you knew her best. She was a creative force and inspired so many with her kindness, talent, grace, beauty, and style. She always encouraged others to pursue their talents because she saw the best in people and was determined to make them see it in themselves as well.
She was an award-winning author and novelist. She was inducted into the East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame in 2007 and won the Tennessee Arts Commission/Alex Haley Fiction Fellowship in addition to many other awards and prizes. She was awarded the prestigious Maureen Egen Writers Exchange Award in 2009 in New York City.
Jeanne was born in Pittsburgh, PA, in 1935, but grew up in Norfolk, VA, where she graduated from Maury High School. She was a Magnum Cum Laude graduate of William and Mary College in Williamsburg, VA. She worked for the Virginia Pilot newspaper and continued to write after she married Michael McDonald in 1958.
She went to work for the University of Tennessee College of Business and was managing editor for the Center for Business and Economic Research. She was a founding member of the Writers' Guild, for which she served two terms as president; she also served as editor of the Guild's anthology Voices from the Valley (1994).
She married retired Knoxville News-Sentinel senior writer Fred Brown in 1996, and together they wrote two books: Growing Up Southern (1998) and The Serpent Handlers: Three Families and Their Faith (2000).
Her book-length novel, Water Dreams, was published by University Press of Mississippi in 2003. Jeanne published numerous short stories in journals, anthologies, and magazines, was a freelance writer for Knoxville Magazine, and has had works published in the former Knoxville Metro Pulse and the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
Besides her husband of 23 years, Fred Brown, she leaves 3 children: Melissa, Cameron, and Kathleen McDonald; 3 stepdaughters: Shannon Brown, Sumner Gibbs, and Amanda Dean; and grandchildren Sydney and Jolie Sherrod, Finn and Mei Thomas, Camille Clark, and Jeb and Joe Dean. She also leaves her beloved sister, Joanne Curran; dear brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Joanne Pratts; many adored nieces and nephews; and countless much-loved friends.
The family thanks Covenant Hospice and Island Home Park Health and Rehab for their tender care of Jeanne and kind support to the family. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory can be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee at https://www.alztennessee.org/give/donate-now. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date and details will be announced via social media and email.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 3, 2019