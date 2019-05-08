|
Jeannie Lay
Knoxville, TN
Jeannie Lay, age 53 of Knoxville, passed away on May 5, 2019. She was a graduate of Rule High School. She is preceded in death by parents Eugene and Nellie Lay, brother Condon Radford, sisters Patricia Lay, Ann Varner, and Johnnie Bentley. Survived by daughter Tiffany Ravo, son Billy Ravo, grandson Reuben Mullins,
sister Connie Radford, brothers Eddie Radford, Alvin Ault, Mike Ault, and Cleatus Lay, as well as several nieces and nephews. She loved her grandson and always enjoyed talking about him. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 pm Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 8, 2019