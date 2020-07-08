Jeannine Burns Alley
Knoxville - Jeannine Burns Alley, age 91, passed away peacefully, July 3, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Major David L. Alley, United States Air Force (Retired), and daughter, Norma Corrine; parents Beatrice Carpenter Burns and Herbert S. Burns; sister, Pauline Burns Allen.
She is survived by her four children, Susan Weber of Knoxville, TN, Joy Smith ( Hal) of Nolensville, TN, David Jr. (Jeanie) of Knoxville, TN, and Ann Kington (Mark) of Alexandria, VA. She is also survived by eight grandchildren who adored their 'Nene', Wren, Ashley, Elizabeth, Trey, Hunter, Fred Jr., Emery, and Mark Jr. , and eight great-grandchildren and a sister, Norma Jo Burns Hamilton.
Raised in Harriman, TN., Jeannine met the love of her life and married David L. Alley after his return from service in WWII to complete a degree from the University of Tennessee. A return to active duty in the Air Force led to a posting in Guam where Jeannine started her family and volunteered helping wounded servicemen evacuating from the Korean conflict. Following tours of duty stateside, Jeannine and David were assigned to Orly Air Base in Paris, France. In France, Jeannine continued her volunteer work helping military families while raising four children and traveling extensively throughout post-WWII Europe.
A final assignment to Knoxville teaching Military History in the ROTC Department of the University of Tennessee led to her husband's eventual retirement and an opportunity to plant roots in Knoxville for the next 57 years. And plant roots she did, as Jeannine became an active community volunteer serving as a member and on boards of Ramsey House, Racheff Park and Garden, National Federation of Garden Clubs, West Hills Garden Club, and the Dogwoods Art Festival.
She was an active member of the Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs and served as the District One Director. Her true passion in flower arranging and gardening led her to achieve the accreditation as a National Flower Show Judge. As a longtime member of Church Street United Methodist Church, she served as president of the Altar Guild.
Jeannine was an avid bridge player and loved to read, travel, cook, and entertain family and friends. As a graduate of the L'Ecole Du Cordon Bleu, Paris, France, her home was always the center for special occasions. Her beautiful garden beds of azaleas and rhododendrons often served as the backdrop for those special family pictures.
A private family service will be held due to current circumstances. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Church Street United Methodist Church, 900 Henley St, Knoxville, TN 37902 and Racheff Park and Garden, 1943 Tennessee Ave, Knoxville, TN 37921.
