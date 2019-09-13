Services
Jeannine Chapman Obituary
Jeannine Chapman

Knoxville - Jeannine Brown Chapman, age 89, of Knoxville, TN, and formerly of Macon, GA, passed away on September 9, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center.

She was a member of Church Street United Methodist Church, and a Star Fellow in the National Watch and Clock Collection Association, Member Chapter #42, where she was Secretary-Treasurer for several years.

Jeannine earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education, and a Master's Degree in Mathematics. She was also musically proficient with degrees in Piano Performance from Solomon School of Music in Macon and Bessie Tift College in Forsythe, Georgia.

She taught both Mathematics and Music for many years at Pellissippi State Community College and Bearden High School. She enjoyed reading from her home library; needlepoint, flowers, collecting antique clock memorabilia, and playing Bridge.

Jeannine is preceded in death by her parents, Noble Brown and Irene Scarborough Brown; her beloved husband, Robert H. Chapman, Sr.; son, Robert H. "Bobby" Chapman, Jr.; and daughter Anne Chapman Williams.

She is survived by her Daughter-in-Love, Bette Chapman Anderson and husband, Tony D. Anderson; grandchildren: Fostana "Frosty" Jenkins; Alva W. Davis, and Sherita L. Kocke; and six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lena Chapman Bean; several nieces and nephews; and faithful friend Judy K. Smith.

Sincere appreciation is extended to the caregivers at Shannondale Assisted Living and the Parkwest Palliative Care Team as Jeannine went home to be with her precious Bob.

Graveside Service will be held at 12:30 pm on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Edgewood Cemetery, 229 S. Gallaher View Rd., with Rev. Jim Bailes officiating.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel preceding the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church Street United Methodist Church Capital Campaign or Children's Ministry; P.O. Box 1303 Knoxville, TN 37901. Rose Mann Heritage Chapel is proudly serving the family and invites you to view and sign their online obituary at rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
