Maryville - Jeff Dunn age 56 of Maryville passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Dominion Senior Living. He retired from Comair Airlines, graduate of William Blount High School Class of 1982, member of Immanuel United Methodist Church in Mentor and attended Broadway Baptist Church. He was an avid baseball fan "Go Reds" and enjoyed all sports. Jeff has visited all Sports Halls of Fame and was in the process of attending a game at all Major League Baseball Fields and very close to finishing. Survivors include, Wife Micki Dunn; Sister & Brother-in-law, Kim & Doyle Huffstetler; Special Nieces and Nephew, Megan & Dustin Thibert, Sierra & Mikael McCarter, Vance & Nichole Ledbetter; Sister-in-law & Brother-in-law, Barb & Randy Ailey. Please make memorial donations to: Broadway Baptist Church Missions Fund, 2329 E Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37804. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020