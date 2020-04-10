Services
Jeff Dunn


1964 - 2020
Jeff Dunn Obituary
Jeff Dunn

Maryville - Jeff Dunn age 56 of Maryville passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Dominion Senior Living. He retired from Comair Airlines, graduate of William Blount High School Class of 1982, member of Immanuel United Methodist Church in Mentor and attended Broadway Baptist Church. He was an avid baseball fan "Go Reds" and enjoyed all sports. Jeff has visited all Sports Halls of Fame and was in the process of attending a game at all Major League Baseball Fields and very close to finishing. Preceded in death by: Parents, Sam & Colleen Dunn; Mother-in-law, Glenda Brown. Survivors include, Wife Micki Dunn; Sister & Brother-in-law, Kim & Doyle Huffstetler; Special Nieces and Nephew, Megan & Dustin Thibert, Sierra & Mikael McCarter, Vance & Nichole Ledbetter; Sister-in-law & Brother-in-law, Barb & Randy Ailey; Father-in-law, Fred Brown. Please make memorial donations to: Broadway Baptist Church Missions Fund, 2329 E Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37804. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville,
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2020
