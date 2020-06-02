Jeff Norton
Rutledge - Jerome "Jeff" Norton - age 58 of Rutledge went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 1, 2020. Jeff was a great husband and father. He was a Christian and devoted member of Mill Springs Baptist Church. His greatest pleasure was serving the Lord. Jeff never knew a stranger, and was loved by all. Preceded in death by parents, Thurman and Geneva Norton; sisters, Leola Holbert and Arlene Trusley; and father-in-law, Robert Breeden. Survived by loving wife of 36 years, Sara Norton; children, Hollie (Justin) Shelton, Cody (Christian) Norton; brother, Lester Norton; sisters, Brenda Puckett, Naomi Dwyer, Rhonda (Jacob) Kamar, Andrea (Skip) McBride, and Angie (Joe) Harris; mother-in-law, Sue Breeden; brother-in-law, Robert (Kim) Breeden; and many nieces, nephew, and great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, June 5, 2020, at Mill Springs Baptist Church, 2510 N. Hwy. 92, Jefferson City, TN followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Greg Lindsey officiating. Special music will be provided by Amy Kuhn and Steve Mee. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Saturday at Mill Springs Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment. Pallbearers: Christopher Breeden, Cameron Breeden, Jason Trusley, Brett Trusley, Lucas Norton, and Jason Mills. "Rejoice with us that Jeff is in Heaven." Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Rutledge - Jerome "Jeff" Norton - age 58 of Rutledge went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 1, 2020. Jeff was a great husband and father. He was a Christian and devoted member of Mill Springs Baptist Church. His greatest pleasure was serving the Lord. Jeff never knew a stranger, and was loved by all. Preceded in death by parents, Thurman and Geneva Norton; sisters, Leola Holbert and Arlene Trusley; and father-in-law, Robert Breeden. Survived by loving wife of 36 years, Sara Norton; children, Hollie (Justin) Shelton, Cody (Christian) Norton; brother, Lester Norton; sisters, Brenda Puckett, Naomi Dwyer, Rhonda (Jacob) Kamar, Andrea (Skip) McBride, and Angie (Joe) Harris; mother-in-law, Sue Breeden; brother-in-law, Robert (Kim) Breeden; and many nieces, nephew, and great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, June 5, 2020, at Mill Springs Baptist Church, 2510 N. Hwy. 92, Jefferson City, TN followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Greg Lindsey officiating. Special music will be provided by Amy Kuhn and Steve Mee. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Saturday at Mill Springs Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment. Pallbearers: Christopher Breeden, Cameron Breeden, Jason Trusley, Brett Trusley, Lucas Norton, and Jason Mills. "Rejoice with us that Jeff is in Heaven." Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.