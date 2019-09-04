|
Jeff Slimp
Knoxville - James Jeffrey "Jeff" Slimp of Knoxville, TN passed away suddenly on Friday, August 30, 2019. Jeff was an avid boater, boat captain, and Vol fan. He lived in the Bahamas for several years of his life. Jeff returned to Knoxville and worked in car sales. He was a member of New Beginning Baptist Church, and he was a loving, devoted son and brother. Jeff loved people and was loved by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.T. and Virginia Slimp. Jeff is survived by his brother, Jackie Armstrong (Judy) and sister, Cathy Slimp; special caregiver, Tabetha Brown; special friends, Leon Sherrod, Bill Sharp, Darrell Fawver, Burkey Burkhart, and Dick Vumas; uncle, Paul Slimp and nephew, Devin Armstrong as well as other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to McCarty-Evergreen Funeral Home, 7426 Asheville Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37924. A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced by McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home. Condolences may be left to the family at www.mccartyevergreen.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019