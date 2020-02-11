Resources
Jeffery A. Farrell

Jeffery A. Farrell In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Jeffery A. Farrell

2/8/1991-4/7/2019

For Jeffery

An island, lonely;

I reach the heavens

no songs, no flowers;

Something beckons.

.

I am nowhere to be seen

And everywhere you look

Like notes in a song

Or words in a book

.

I am in the breath of the wind

The waves of the sea

I am in the first kiss of sunlight

Do not fear for me

.

I am in the four corners of the world

on every shore

I am everywhere you look

But an island no more

.

My soul ascends, Turbulent

seas about

No harbor in

No runway out

.

Storms thrash my shore

No yield from my land

Broken boat, lost oars

Escape for a moment

not what i planned

.

Years pass like hours

hours like seconds

I fear, I tremble

I shudder, it deafens

.

With a rush from the sea

I am washed from the maps

It cleanses my soul

I have left no trace no tracks

Regina
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Apr. 5, 2020
