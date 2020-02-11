|
|
In Loving Memory of
Jeffery A. Farrell
2/8/1991-4/7/2019
For Jeffery
An island, lonely;
I reach the heavens
no songs, no flowers;
Something beckons.
.
I am nowhere to be seen
And everywhere you look
Like notes in a song
Or words in a book
.
I am in the breath of the wind
The waves of the sea
I am in the first kiss of sunlight
Do not fear for me
.
I am in the four corners of the world
on every shore
I am everywhere you look
But an island no more
.
My soul ascends, Turbulent
seas about
No harbor in
No runway out
.
Storms thrash my shore
No yield from my land
Broken boat, lost oars
Escape for a moment
not what i planned
.
Years pass like hours
hours like seconds
I fear, I tremble
I shudder, it deafens
.
With a rush from the sea
I am washed from the maps
It cleanses my soul
I have left no trace no tracks
Regina
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Apr. 5, 2020