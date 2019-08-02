|
Jeffery A. Wagoner
Knoxville - Jeffery Allen ("Snakie") Wagoner was born December 10, 1958 in Knoxville, Tennessee. He peacefully made his transition on Sunday, July 28, 2019 to his Heavenly Home. He grew up in the Mechanicsville- College Homes Area and later attended Austin East High School.
Jeffery received Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior many years ago, and it was very evident in his personality and loving demeanor. He loved having access to connect with family and friends through Facebook where he oftentimes expressed his love for Christ and all those he came in contact with.
"Snakie," as affectionately known by family and close friends, was a fun-loving, kind, tender-hearted man that loved his family, friends and especially his mom Jack "Granny" as he called her. You could see him often and regularly taking his mom, family members and other residents in the community to and from their various appointments and specific needs.
His smile and laughter were infectious, contagious and will be greatly missed. Jeffery was truly loved by his large close-knit family and dearest friends. There will be an immense void in their hearts without his physical presence, but they rejoice knowing he's at peace and will forever be with them in spirit as his memory continues.
He leaves to cherish & celebrate his memory his devoted mother, Ona (Jack) Campbell; brothers: Anthony (Regenia) Campbell, Ronald Wagoner, Richard (Beverly) Campbell [all of Knoxville, TN]; sisters: Angela Campbell [of Johnson City], Andrea Campbell and Patrice Campbell [both of Knoxville]; special dear friends: Jonny Ross-Foxworth ("Pretty Girl," his affectionate name for her), Lewis Agnew, Kimberlyn Bailey and Jessica Clemons; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 2-3 PM at Eternal Life Harvest Center with the Celebration of Life Service to follow with Minister Beverly Campbell officiating.
Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. Mr. Wagoner's guestbook can be signed on-line at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2019