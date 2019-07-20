|
Jeffery David Trentham
Knoxville - Jeffery David Trentham, age 58 of Knoxville, passed away July 14, 2019. He was a member of Salem Baptist Church. He was a loving son and brother. Jeffery is preceded in death by father, William D. Trentham. Survived by mother, Hazel Trentham; sister Melissa Competiello (Joe); several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Monday, July 22, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service, Rev. John Holland officiating. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 20 to July 21, 2019