Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffery Trentham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffery David Trentham


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffery David Trentham Obituary
Jeffery David Trentham

Knoxville - Jeffery David Trentham, age 58 of Knoxville, passed away July 14, 2019. He was a member of Salem Baptist Church. He was a loving son and brother. Jeffery is preceded in death by father, William D. Trentham. Survived by mother, Hazel Trentham; sister Melissa Competiello (Joe); several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Monday, July 22, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service, Rev. John Holland officiating. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 20 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now