Jeffery Lawhorn
Knoxville - Jeffery Hugh Lawhorn, age 67, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday July 1, 2020. Jeffery was born on January 28, 1953 in Charleston, West Virginia. He graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1974 with a degree in Accounting. He founded Lawhorn CPA Group in 1979 and managed it for 40 years. He had a passion for music and helping others.
Jeffery is survived by his wife, Donna Lawhorn; his sons, Jason and Sam Lawhorn; daughter Jessica Lawhorn; his wonderful stepson, Matt Vann; and his red-headed stepchild, Sean Smith. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Michael, Jeremy, Jacob, Alex, Olivia, Zoe, Orrin, and Audie. He is survived by his brothers, Norman and Ron Lawhorn.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Duke and Ruth Lawhorn, and late wife, Lorraine Rush Lawhorn.
A visitation for Jeffery will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 KINGSTON PIKE, Knoxville, TN 37919.
A private funeral service for the family only (due to Covid restrictions) will occur Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. The private chapel service will be live-streamed on the Facebook page of Berry Highland Memorial.
A public graveside service will occur Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, 5315 KINGSTON PIKE, Knoxville, TN 37919.
Jeff requests that all in attendance be comfortable in their attire for the visitation and services.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
for the Lawhorn family.