Jeffery Lynn Melton
Jeffery Lynn Melton

Jeffery Lynn Melton "Papa" age 65. Went to be with the lord on Sunday night 10-11-2020. At his home in Knoxville, Tn. Close family gathered by his graveside for a natural burial officiated by Roger Campbell. He is preceded in death by his Mother Mary. S. Melton. Father Floyd. L. Melton, and Uncle Ted Smith. He is survived by his brother Alan Melton, 3 children. Cyndi, Jason, and Thomas. Many grandkids and great grandson. Aunt Ida Schramm. You will be dearly missed "PAPA"




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
or

