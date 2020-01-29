|
|
Jeffrey Axley
Vonore - AXLEY, JEFFREY LYNN, age 48, of Vonore, passed away 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at home. He was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Lynn Axley; brother, Travis Scott Axley; grandparents, Clarence and Janie Millsaps, John and Edna Axley. Survivors: Mother and step-father, Diana and Harold Stafford, Sister, Tessa Sneed, all of Vonore; Brother, Harold (Dee) Stafford and Tim Thomas, of Winter Haven, FL; Step-mother, Jacque Axley, of Madisonville;
Aunts and uncles, Clayton and Tammie Millsaps, Patricia Harrison, all of Vonore, Johnny Paul Axley, of Madisonville; Cousins, Amy Millsaps, Athens, Andy Millsaps, Vonore, Heather and Allen Webb, of Madisonville, Joy and Chris Millsaps, William Jason Harrison, April R. Brown, all of Vonore; Pets, Dempsey and Tata. Funeral 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Ronnie Lane, Rev. David Lane officiating. Interment 11:00 a.m. Friday, Haven Hill Memorial Gardens, Rev. Joe Szentmartoni officiating. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020