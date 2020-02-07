|
|
Jeffrey C. Brown
Knoxville - Jeffrey C. Brown, 55, of Knoxville passed away suddenly, Saturday night while traveling with his wife. Jeff was born August 16, 1964 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Otis and the late Martha "Faye" Brown.
Jeff was a 1982 graduate of West High School. He attended God's Bible College then obtained his masters in mathematics at Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. He had a passion for teaching, always rooting for the underdog. Whether it be subbing for elementary, teaching at the college level or as a geometry teacher at Hardin Valley Academy, his goal was to capture the attention of his students.
Being an avid sports fan of many teams, his heart belonged to The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Indians.
Jeff was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous fighting the battle to the end. The last years of his life can be summed up by this quote taken from the Big Book of Alcoholics Anonymous; "There are such unfortunates. They are not at fault; they seem to have been born this way. They are naturally incapable of grasping and developing a manner of living which DEMANDS rigorous honesty. Their chances are less than average. There are those too, who suffer from grave emotional and mental disorders, but many of them recover IF they have the capacity to be honest."
Jeff leaves behind his wife Tonya Freshley Brown, 3 children, Ryan (Cheyenne) Brown, Tyler Brown, and Brittany (Stephen) Presley, 3 step children, Kevin Fisher, Becky Hostetler, and Joe Lanham, 13 grandchildren, his father, Otis Brown, 2 brothers, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Brown.
Friends and family are welcome to gather Sunday February 9, 2020 at Click's Funeral Home in Farragut, TN from 2-4 PM. A memorial service will be held at Wooster Church of the Nazarene in Wooster, Ohio Saturday February 15, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Wooster Church of the Nazarene building fund or Hardin Valley Academy, Math department.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020