Services
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
(423) 442-4404
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Eleazar Cemetery
Millsaps, Jeffrey Carl, age 46, of Madisonville, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, March 18, 2019. Active member and deacon of Dixon Avenue Baptist Church. He was a very loving husband and father. He was a friend to all. Survivors, wife of 21 years, Jennifer Davis Millsaps, sons, Jonathan Tad McKinley Millsaps, Jedidiah Toby Millsaps, mother and father, Carl Richard and Ruth Millsaps, brother and sister-in-law, Timothy Richard and Rebecca Millsaps, nephew, Alex Millsaps, mother-in-law, Pauletta "Edie" Lynn Davis, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jeremy and Shannon Davis. Preceded in death by sister, Loretta Ruth Millsaps, father-in-law, Rev. Donnie Davis, grandparents, Dewey and Margaret Watson, Boyce and Imogene Millsaps. Funeral 7:00 p.m. Friday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Gerald Lynn and Rev. Allen Watson officiating. Interment 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Eleazar Cemetery. Family will receive friends 5-7:00 p.m. Friday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019
