Jeffrey Cecil Jackson
Knoxville - Jeffrey Cecil Jackson, age 51, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Jeff was a long-time resident of Gulf Shores, Alabama, his community where he had many close friends, including many friends and co-workers at Sand Dollar Lifestyles.
Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Martha Jackson. He is survived by his loving siblings, Stephen (Steve) Jackson (Janet), Elaine (Lani) Jackson McGavin and Cecilia (CeCe) Jackson Campbell (John) and nieces and nephews Peter McGavin, Megan McGavin Sultan, Patrick McGavin, Conner McGavin, Jennifer Campbell Blackburn, Julianne Campbell Peake, William Jackson, Thomas Jackson and Sarah Jackson. He is also survived by several great nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Jeff was a 1985 graduate of Bearden High School, where he excelled in track and cross country and a graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Business Administration.
A celebration of life will be held at 6:30 PM at Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion in Gulf Shores, AL on June 26, 2019. The service will be preceded by a time of gathering and visitation beginning at 5:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials may be made to Share the Beach www.alabamaseaturtles.com, an organization for which Jeff served as a volunteer for several years.
The family is served by Cason Funeral Service in Foley, Alabama.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 19 to June 20, 2019