Jeffrey DeGroat
Pigeon Forge - Jeffrey DeGroat, age 73 of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee (formerly of Long Island, NY) passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Jeffrey served in the United States Navy in the Fleet Marine Force during the Vietnam War. He was a critical care, triage and ER nurse. Jeffrey loved the outdoors, especially the mountains, had a creative mind and made beautiful wreaths. He also had a beautiful singing voice and he gave the best bear hugs.
He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Betty Anne DeGroat, grandparents Foster and Margaret DeGroat, and Louis and Myrtle Green. Survivors include his wife Ellen DeGroat, daughter Kimberly DeGroat (Weston Nickerson), son Joseph DeGroat (Kelle), grandchildren Chase and Braelyn Nickerson, Andrew O'Brien, Kinsley and Reese DeGroat, sister-in-law Diane DeGroat (late husband James), brother Jay DeGroat (Jeanette), John DeGroat (late wife Lise) , brothers-in-law Frank Barczik, Richard Prudente (Diane). He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Joan Barczik Bandow (late husband Gerhard), the late Doris Prudente, Barbara Boniface (Peter); in addition to nieces and nephews Stephanie (Dan) Koster, Samantha Prudente, John Hickey and family, Michael Hickey and family, Jessica Barczik, Thomas Barczik, Briana Barczik, Maren DeGroat and family, Nathan DeGroat, Shawn Farrell and family , Kyle DeGroat, Caitlin Begley and family. Although there will not be a receiving line, family and friends may pay their respects 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM Friday, October 2 at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com