Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:30 PM
Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Jeffrey Ford "Jeff" Oaks

Jeffrey Ford "Jeff" Oaks Obituary
Jeffrey "Jeff" Ford Oaks

Knoxville - Jeffrey "Jeff" Ford Oaks, age 65 of Knoxville, passed away October 28, 2019. Jeff had a long, successful career as a licensed insurance agent and securities broker with Liberty National Life, Dean Witter/Morgan Stanley, United American, and as an independent agent. His career was to serve his clients with truth and compassion. Jeff was a jack of all trades who enjoyed tackling and overcoming challenges. He was a generous and loyal husband, father, and friend. Preceded in death by parents Barbara and Warren Oaks. Survived by wife of 33 years, his "Miss April", April Oaks; stepsons Reid Evans (Jennifer) and Byron Evans; grandchildren; Miles, Clara, and Lori Evans; brother James "Jimmy" Wright (Mary); and brother-in-law Gary Nelson (Tena), as well as many special friends and family. Family will receive friends from 5:30-6:30 PM on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church with a memorial service to follow at 6:30 PM, Dr. Rev. Thomas Sweet officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
