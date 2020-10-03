1/1
Jeffrey "Jeff" Goe
1963 - 2020
Knoxville - Jeffrey Goe, age, 57 of Knoxville, TN, it is with great sadness to announce the passing of Jeff on October 2, 2020. Born January 30, 1963 in Pineville, KY to Paul Douglas Goe, Sr. and Jacqueline Dean. Jeff was preceded in death by his father Paul Douglas Goe, Sr. and brother Paul Douglas Goe, Jr. Jeff is survived by son, Kevin, mother Jackie and sisters, Paula (Doug) Adams of Halls, Bernadine (Greg) Kline of Powell and Diane (Darrell) Woods of Halls. Nieces and Nephews, Darryl Dean Kline, Jeremy Kline, LaCosta Lillis, Thomas, Emily and Hayden Adams, and most trusted companion, Phil the cat. Jeff's family would like to express their gratitude to Jeff's employer Tom Madden whom Jeff worked with for over 27 years at Madden Enterprises. Not only was he Jeff's employer, but close friend whom he had the utmost trust and respect for. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Monday, October 5, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Randy Leming officiating. Jeff will be taken home to his beloved Kentucky to be intered at Amis-Bargo Cemetery in Flat Lick, KY at 2:00 pm Tuesday October 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers, Jeff would want you to donate to the Young-Williams Animal Center (3201 Division Street, Knoxville, TN 37919). Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
