Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Interment
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:45 PM
Eastview Memorial Gardens
1972 - 2020
Jeffrey Jones Obituary
Jeffrey Jones

Blaine - Jeffrey Dean Jones - age 47 of Blaine passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. He is a member of Green Acres Baptist Church. He was saved by the grace of God at a young age. Survived by parents, Robert (Bob) and Barbara Jones; children, Amber René Jones (Jake Goins), Ashton Dean Jones; sister, Sandra (Bill) Acuff; niece, Chelsea (Josh) Paul; and nephew, Cody Acuff. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service, at 7:00 PM with Rev. Ricky Hayes and Rev. Tim Muncey officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:45 PM on Friday at Eastview Memorial Gardens for a 2:00 PM interment. Pallbearers: Cody Acuff, Joshua Pritting, Bill Acuff, Josh Paul, Perry Chandler, and Eric Kiser. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
