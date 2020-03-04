|
Jeffrey Jones
Blaine - Jeffrey Dean Jones - age 47 of Blaine passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. He is a member of Green Acres Baptist Church. He was saved by the grace of God at a young age. Survived by parents, Robert (Bob) and Barbara Jones; children, Amber René Jones (Jake Goins), Ashton Dean Jones; sister, Sandra (Bill) Acuff; niece, Chelsea (Josh) Paul; and nephew, Cody Acuff. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service, at 7:00 PM with Rev. Ricky Hayes and Rev. Tim Muncey officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:45 PM on Friday at Eastview Memorial Gardens for a 2:00 PM interment. Pallbearers: Cody Acuff, Joshua Pritting, Bill Acuff, Josh Paul, Perry Chandler, and Eric Kiser. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020