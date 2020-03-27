Services
Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home
1106 Highway 33 South
New Tazewell, TN 37825
(423) 259-8586
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey L. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey L. Smith Obituary
Jeffrey L. Smith

Knoxville - Mr. Jeffrey L. Smith age 55 of Knoxville was born April 17, 1964 in Knoxville Tennessee and passed away in his home on March 25, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his: Parents - Windell and Anna Ruth Smith

He is survived by his: Wife - Emma Smith, Brother - Jamie Smith and wife Kimberly, Nephew - Jacob Smith

Special Uncles and Aunts - Mike Smith and wife Jackie, Shirley Watson and husband Richard, Pete Kelly and wife Arlene, Rosella Toby and husband Connie

Several Cousins, Brothers - In - Law, Sisters - In - Law, Nieces, and Nephews.

Thank you Robin Hinders for being more than a cousin.

Due to Jeffrey's wishes private graveside services will be held at Watson Chapel Cemetery with the Reverend Tommy Russell officiating.

Pallbearers: Tim Watson, Mike Smith, Brian Russell, Rick Smith, Mike Hurst, Jamie Smith

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research

~ Claiborne~Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family ~
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -