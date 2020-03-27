|
|
Jeffrey L. Smith
Knoxville - Mr. Jeffrey L. Smith age 55 of Knoxville was born April 17, 1964 in Knoxville Tennessee and passed away in his home on March 25, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his: Parents - Windell and Anna Ruth Smith
He is survived by his: Wife - Emma Smith, Brother - Jamie Smith and wife Kimberly, Nephew - Jacob Smith
Special Uncles and Aunts - Mike Smith and wife Jackie, Shirley Watson and husband Richard, Pete Kelly and wife Arlene, Rosella Toby and husband Connie
Several Cousins, Brothers - In - Law, Sisters - In - Law, Nieces, and Nephews.
Thank you Robin Hinders for being more than a cousin.
Due to Jeffrey's wishes private graveside services will be held at Watson Chapel Cemetery with the Reverend Tommy Russell officiating.
Pallbearers: Tim Watson, Mike Smith, Brian Russell, Rick Smith, Mike Hurst, Jamie Smith
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research
~ Claiborne~Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family ~
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020