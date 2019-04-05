|
Jeffrey Lee Grahl
Knoxville, TN
Jeffrey Lee Grahl - age 58, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Jeffrey was a proud veteran of the US Navy and was retired from Panasonic as a mechanical engineer after many years of service. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Susan Grahl; parents, Henry and Mildred Grahl; brother, Dennis Grahl. Survived by daughters, Susan Grahl and Laura Grahl; sons, Joseph Grahl and Colton Cagel; and many grandchildren. He is also survived by brother, Tom Grahl;
sister-in-law, Lynn Grahl; dedicated mother and father-in-law, Connie and Tom Schnicke; beloved dog, Ivy; and a host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 8, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather 11:15 AM Tuesday for an 11:30 AM graveside service with Rev. Tom Miller officiating at East TN Veteran's Cemetery- John Sevier with military honors provided. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2019