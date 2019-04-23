|
Jeffrey Leon Campbell
Knoxville, TN
Jeffery Leon Campbell, age 58, of Knoxville passed away on April 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Bill and Ester Campbell; uncle, Robert Campbell; sister, Cheryl Rizzuto; wife, Edith Campbell; daughters, Annie Maryann, and Sara. He is survived by wife, Lisa Campbell; parents, Leon and Delores Campbell; brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Robin Campbell; best friend, David Thompson; and special niece, Lisa Dahl. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Wednesday April 24, 2019, at Farmer's Grove Cemetery (133 Farmers Grove Ln, Clinton, TN 37716) with Dr. Alan Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Grove Heights Baptist Church in memory of Jeff (818 Frank St, Knoxville, TN 37919). Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel in charge of arrangements. www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2019