|
|
Jeffrey Lynn Harvey
Kingston - Jeffrey Lynn Harvey, 59, passed away on Saturday, April 25 after a two-year battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving wife and four children in their Kingston, Tennessee home.
Jeff was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia on July 14, 1960 to Pete and Mary Harvey, the youngest of five children. He was known by all to light up a room with his endless energy and loved to entertain his friends and family. As a young man in Appalachia, Jeff developed a love of hunting, fishing, and exploring the outdoors that lasted his entire life. He graduated from Washington Irving High School, Fairmont State University, and The Johns Hopkins University, however he was a West Virginia Mountaineers fan through and through.
On December 27, 1986, Jeff married Parry (nee Sinsel), in Christ Episcopal Church in Clarksburg, and the two were inseparable for the next 33 adventurous years. Jeff's incredible drive and work ethic brought him a successful, 35-year career in nuclear safety, moving the family as he motivated teams in Baltimore, MD; Aiken, SC; Idaho Falls, ID; and Oak Ridge, TN. Regardless of where he was living, Jeff loved to work in his vegetable garden and share elaborate meals with his family, usually followed by boisterous card games and loud music. He led by example, teaching his friends, family, and children to face life's problems with determination, confidence, and hard work.
Jeff fought cancer with courage and hope, and relished time spent with his friends and family until the very end. As they say, "Mountaineers are always free", and we are leaning on faith in this dark time to know that Jeff is free from pain, and his spirit is living among us all, inspiring us to live boldly.
Jeff is survived by his beloved wife, Parry, and four children, of whom he was incredibly proud, Pete Harvey (Noelle Aiello) of Culver City, CA, Emmy Harvey (Jake Parker) of Bozeman, MT, Will Harvey of Lake Mary, FL, and Jon Harvey of Kingston, TN; Siblings David (Paula) Harvey of Venetia, PA, Pat (Lee) West of Clarksburg, WV, Don (Nancy) Harvey of Clarksburg, WV, Jerry Rexroad of Clarksburg, WV; in-laws Chad (Lorraine) Sinsel of Ormond Beach, FL, Kitty Clovis of Clarksburg, WV, Katy (Dave) McGrann of Richmond, VA, Betsy Sinsel (Terry McKenna) of Charlottesville, VA, Sarah (Rich) Locher of McDonald, PA, Chark (Laura) Sinsel of Clarksburg, WV, Martha (Al) Manzo of Goleta, CA, and a loving extended family.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father Delbert "Pete" Harvey and mother Mary Harvey of Clarksburg, WV, sister Debbie Rexroad of Clarksburg, WV, niece Kristin Berardi of Clarksburg, WV; Father-in-law Dave Clovis of Clarksburg, WV, and sister-in-law Leslie Webster of Littleton, CO.
A celebration of life will be held in Clarksburg, WV in summer 2020.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020