Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens
Jeffrey Lynn Stephens


1960 - 2019
Jeffrey Lynn Stephens Obituary
Jeffrey Lynn Stephens

Lenoir City - Jeffrey Lynn Stephens age 58 of Lenoir City passed away suddenly Sunday, September 22, 2019 at his home. He was a member of North Lenoir Church of God and a former employee of Walmart. Preceded in death by his parents, Dorlan and Imogene Fritts Stephens; grandparents, Charlie and Edith Fritts, Albert and Carrie Stephens. Jeff is survived by many cousins and friends. Family and friends will gather at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 6th at Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens with Rev. David Bandy Jr. officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 3, 2019
