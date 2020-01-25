|
Jeffrey Mikels
Knoxville - Jeffrey A, Mikels, age 58 of Knoxville passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father William "Bill" Mikels. Survivors include is wife of 8 years, Julie Mikels; mother Doris Mikels; son, Logan Mikels; step daughters: Sarah McElroy, Jessica (A.J.) Frost and Jamie Fennell; grandchildren: Kaysen and Weston; twin sister, Julie Mikels Jenkins, and sisters: Janet (Leonard) Parrott and Jamie (Chuck) Houser. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 6-8 pm in the chapel of Mynatt Funeral Home, Halls Chapel. Everyone will meet at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:30 am to go in procession to Fort Sumter Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service. Please visit www.mynattfh.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020