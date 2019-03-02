|
Jeffrey Norris Hodge
Knoxville, TN
Jeffrey Norris Hodge, age 43 of Knoxville, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at his residence. He was born on January 6, 1976 to James and Carol Sue Hodge in Cleveland, OH. His hobbies included collecting and shooting guns and working on cars. He also enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns play football. Jeff loved to make people laugh and lived life to the fullest. He will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by father, James Hodge; Grandparents, Leonard and Lou Jackson, and Dorothy and Phil Finley; and cousin, Brian Hooks.
He is survived by: sons, JJ Hodge, and Jackson Hodge; mother, Carol Hodge; fiancé, Shena; sister, Pam Wilson and husband Steve; nephew, Tyler Wilson and wife Andrea; niece, Molly Wilson; beloved pets, Penny and Nelson; and a host of other beloved family and friends.
The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 5-8pm with a funeral service to follow at 8pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 88, Rocky Top, TN, 37769. www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 2, 2019