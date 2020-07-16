Jeffrey "Jeff" Robert Stewart
Knoxville - Jeffery "Jeff" Robert Stewart, 61, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born December 6, 1958 to Gordon "Bob" and Velma "Jane" (Henley) Stewart in Knoxville, Tennessee. Jeff attended Halls High School before moving on to earn his degree from East Tennessee State University. He was a genuine, hardworking man who was known as a loving father and papaw, a charismatic storyteller, football fan and having a big heart for all animals. In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded by his sister, Martha "Marty" Stewart Hill. He is survived by his three grateful children, Jason (Marcela) Vandergriff, Gregory Stewart, and Emma Stewart; his grandchildren, Leonardo Vandergriff and Lucas Vandergriff; his former wife of many years, Dina Stewart Massi. Jeff's family will welcome friends on Sunday, July 19th, 11:00am at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Funeral service to be held at 1:00pm with burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Jeff would appreciate, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to a local animal shelter of your choice. Jeff Stewart lives on in the hearts and minds of his loving family and friends. May he now rest in the arms of God. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com