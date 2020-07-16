1/1
Jeffrey Robert "Jeff" Stewart
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey "Jeff" Robert Stewart

Knoxville - Jeffery "Jeff" Robert Stewart, 61, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born December 6, 1958 to Gordon "Bob" and Velma "Jane" (Henley) Stewart in Knoxville, Tennessee. Jeff attended Halls High School before moving on to earn his degree from East Tennessee State University. He was a genuine, hardworking man who was known as a loving father and papaw, a charismatic storyteller, football fan and having a big heart for all animals. In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded by his sister, Martha "Marty" Stewart Hill. He is survived by his three grateful children, Jason (Marcela) Vandergriff, Gregory Stewart, and Emma Stewart; his grandchildren, Leonardo Vandergriff and Lucas Vandergriff; his former wife of many years, Dina Stewart Massi. Jeff's family will welcome friends on Sunday, July 19th, 11:00am at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Funeral service to be held at 1:00pm with burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Jeff would appreciate, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to a local animal shelter of your choice. Jeff Stewart lives on in the hearts and minds of his loving family and friends. May he now rest in the arms of God. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
11:00 AM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved