Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Knoxville - Jeffrey Lyn Sharp, age 62, of Knoxville, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy. Preceded in death by his parents William A. and Shirley Carr Sharp, and infant son Christopher Allan Sharp. Survivors include his daughter Amanda Sharp, grandchildren April, Charlie and Gwenna "Steven", brother William C. "Rusty" (Terry) Sharp, sister Karen (Tom) Montgomery, several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm at Weaver Funeral Home, with a memorial service to follow at 7pm. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.weaverfuneralservices.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020
