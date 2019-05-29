Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Jeffrey Stephen Bowers Obituary
Jeffrey Stephen Bowers

Knoxville, TN

Bowers, Jeffrey Stephen 46 of Knoxville, TN found peace and went to be with his Lord Friday, May 24, 2019. He was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Jeff was preceded in death by grandparents, Charles and Gertrude Cabage and Howard and Virginia Noel; aunts, Janis Beck, Mildred Valeikas. He is survived by children, Taylor and Gavin Bowers and their mother, Chastity Bowers; parents, Jack and Sandy Bowers; sister, Jennifer (John) Huff; nieces, Kyleigh and Karlee Poteet, Cierra Huff; nephews, Trey Poteet and Hunter Huff; additional family and friends. Family will receive friends Tuesday, May 28th from 5-7pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home on Adair Dr. with funeral service following at 7pm. Rev. Tim Hopkins officiating. Burial will take place Wednesday, May 29th at 9am meeting at Berry Lynnhurst Chapel at 8:45am. Reception will follow burial at Jennifer and John's house. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Jeff's honor to the Cure JM Foundation at www.curejm.org/donate "in memory" for continued research and cure for his niece, Karlee Poteet. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 29, 2019
