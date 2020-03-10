Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
View Map
Interment
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Shady Grove Cemetery
Maryville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey T. Davis


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey T. Davis Obituary
Jeffrey T. Davis, age 67 of Friendsville, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at The University of Tennessee Medical Center. Jeffrey was a loving father and faithful friend. God broke the mold when he was made. He loved his family, especially his pride and joy, daughter, Meagan Collver. Preceded in death by his parents, Merchol and Ruth Davis. Survived by his Daughter and Son-in-law, Meagan and Jason Collver; Sister and Brother-in-law, Linda and David White; Nephew, Christopher White; Nieces, Jennifer Gallimore, Racheal King and Husband, Christian King; Great-Niece, Jocelyn; Great-Nephews, Amos and Emmitt; countless family and friends. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Thursday, March 12, 2020. Funeral Service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. John Shulz officiating. Family and friends will assemble for Interment at 11:00 AM Friday, March 13, 2020 at Shady Grove Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000,

www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -