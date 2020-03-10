|
Jeffrey T. Davis, age 67 of Friendsville, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at The University of Tennessee Medical Center. Jeffrey was a loving father and faithful friend. God broke the mold when he was made. He loved his family, especially his pride and joy, daughter, Meagan Collver. Preceded in death by his parents, Merchol and Ruth Davis. Survived by his Daughter and Son-in-law, Meagan and Jason Collver; Sister and Brother-in-law, Linda and David White; Nephew, Christopher White; Nieces, Jennifer Gallimore, Racheal King and Husband, Christian King; Great-Niece, Jocelyn; Great-Nephews, Amos and Emmitt; countless family and friends. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Thursday, March 12, 2020. Funeral Service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. John Shulz officiating. Family and friends will assemble for Interment at 11:00 AM Friday, March 13, 2020 at Shady Grove Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000,
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020