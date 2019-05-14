Services
Rawlings Funeral Home, Inc.
212 Court Avenue
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-5556
Jeffrey Tipton, 64, of Kodak, Tennessee, passed away, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at home.

Jeffrey had many fond memories making him a great storyteller. He enjoyed telling of his adventures of scuba diving and playing drums, but his greatest joys of all were flying helicopters and small engine planes. Mr. Tipton is preceded in death by Parents, Iva and Coy Tipton and Brother, Ricky Tipton. He is survived by Daughter, Melissa Minchey; Sons, Jeffrey (Joanna) and Jason Tipton; Sisters, Tammy (Calvin) Wyrick and Suzanne (Allen) Stanifer; and 4 Grandchildren, Jocelyn Minchey, Caitlin, Cameron Tipton, and Kali Tipton. Beloved father, brother, and son.

Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In Lieu of Flowers you may make donations to family.

www.rawlingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 14, 2019
