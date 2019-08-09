|
Jeffrey Wayne House
- - Jeffrey Wayne House, 52, passed away August 1, 2019, from natural causes.
Jeff graduated from Doyle High School, in Knoxville, TN and worked in various construction trades throughout his career. He had been living most recently in Huntington Beach, CA, where he was a construction manager with Camino Real Development.
Born in Goshen, IN on March 26, 1967, he moved at a young age to Knoxville, where he spent most of his life.
While in Knoxville, Jeff volunteered and worked as a counselor at a rehabilitation home. Jeff was an avid golfer and particularly enjoyed the outdoors.
Jeff was preceded in death by his mother Mary Jane (Janie) House and his cousin Peter Broderick. His grandparents were Edith and Jack Miller, of Ligonier and Hartwell, GA, and Marvin and Violet House of Niagara Falls, NY.
He will be missed dearly by his surviving family: his father, Marvin (Marv) House; sister Gretchen Campbell and her husband, David Campbell, and his nephews, Garrett, Dalton and Dylan Campbell.
Jeff also is survived by countless family members as well as his extended network of friends in Huntington Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Steps House 712 Boggs Ave. Knoxville, TN, 37920.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2019