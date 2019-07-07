|
Jennafer Leilani Fair Baker
Maryville - Jennafer Leilani Fair Baker, 36 of Maryville, passed away in her home on Friday, June 21, 2019. Jennafer was born at Eglin Airforce Base near Valparaiso, Florida on September 3, 1982 to Patricia Anne Tatone-Fair and Marcus Clarence Fair. When Jennafer was 3 years old, Marcus, now a retired Major, remarried a fellow Army soldier, Karen Victoria Fair, now a retired Colonel. Jennafer, whose beauty, spirit for adventure and ability to always find a joyful moment, was loved and adored by all who knew her, but was especially treasured by her husband, son, father, mother, and step-mother. As an "army kid", Jennafer moved around the world with her parents, but ultimately found the love of her life in Colorado Springs, CO. She often said that his eyes were so beautiful that the moment she looked into them, she knew she would marry him. She married Sean Baker of Sherman, Texas on February 1, 2012, moved to the greater Maryville area and had one beloved son, Ryan Marcus Baker who is now a tender 6 years old and who was her whole world. Jennafer was a graduate of Pensacola State College and University of West Florida. She had an extremely caring heart and most recently spent her time as a CNA working in home health care and caring for special needs patients. She loved music and often spent her spare time writing songs or getting lost in a new melody. She had a zest for life and valued time with her family above almost all else. Jennafer is survived by her husband Sean and her son Ryan, by her parents Patricia, Marcus, and Karen, by her grandmother Barbara Fair, her grandfather Ron Wiggins, her sister Gina and brother Aaron, and by a very large, loving extended family and a supportive group of lifelong friends. Memorial Funeral Home at 1102 Big Springs Road in Maryville will be taking care of arrangements. A celebration of Jennafer's life was held at Fairview United Methodist Church located at 2508 Old Niles Ferry Road on Saturday, June 29, 2019 with Associate Pastor Gilbert Harris officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8517. Jennafer's family would like to thank all of those who loved and looked after her and who held her close during her brief time on this earth. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
She's in the Sun, the Wind, the Rain
By Christy Ann Martine
She's in the sun, the wind, the rain,
she's in the air you breathe
with every breath you take.
She sings a song of hope and cheer,
there's no more pain, no more fear.
You'll see her in the clouds above,
hear her whisper words of love,
you'll be together before long,
until then, listen for her song.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 7, 2019