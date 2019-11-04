Services
Jennie Baker Leinart

Jennie Baker Leinart Obituary
Jennie Baker Leinart

Knoxville -

Jennie Leinart, age 95, formerly of Sharps Chapel and Knoxville, Tennessee, peacefully passed away in her Spokane, Washington home on October 28, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe E. Leinart, her parents, siblings, and some of her beloved nieces and nephews. Survivors include son, Phillip Leinart (Jennifer), daughter, Nancy L. Scott (Larry), grandsons, Reid Leinart (Debra), Russell Leinart (Heather), five great-granddaughters, nephews, nieces, and other family members and friends.

A visitation will be held on November 6, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.

Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
