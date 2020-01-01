Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
Graveside service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Hickory Valley Cemetery
15290 Antioch Church Road East
Lenoir City, TN
Lenoir City - Jennie E. Bell Long, age 94 of Lenoir City went to be with the Lord on January 1, 2020. Jennie was a member of Axley Chapel United Methodist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Jennie enjoyed listening to gospel music and reading, but her greatest joy was taking care of her family. Preceded in death by her husband, Howard T. Long, Sr. She is survived by her son, Howard T. Long, Jr. and wife, Cathy; daughter, Sara Jane McClendon and husband, Mitchell; grandchildren: Thomas E. Long, Sr. (Stacie), David B. Long (Tammi), Rebecca A. Clevenger (Brian), and Drew M. McClendon (Brooke); great-grandchildren: Thomas E. Long, Jr., Jeff Long, Allison Long and Josh Clevenger; sister, Alice M. Hammontree; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call at their convenience on Saturday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 5th at the Hickory Valley Cemetery for graveside services with Rev. Jim Harless officiating. Grandsons and great-grandsons serving as honorary pallbearers: Thomas E. Long, Sr., David B. Long, Drew M. McClendon, Thomas E. Long, Jr., Jeff Long and Josh Clevenger. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hickory Valley Cemetery, 15290 Antioch Church Road East, Lenoir City, TN 37772. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020
