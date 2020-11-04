1/
Jennie Lynn Norris
Jennie Lynn Norris

Knoxville - Jennie Lynn Norris, age 94 of Knoxville, passed away on November 3, 2020 of natural causes. She loved her family very much, and was a faithful Baptist. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Gilbert Norris, her parents and several siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Susan (Haynes) Dunn and Rose Burt; son, Harvey G. "Pete" Norris; grandchildren: Rose Marie (Nathan) Rocklein and Susanna Burt; great-grandchildren: Lilianna Rocklein, Gemma Thornton and Nathan John Rocklein. Family and friends will meet on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:45 pm in Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 3 o'clock graveside service. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
