Jennie Lynn Norris
Knoxville - Jennie Lynn Norris, age 94 of Knoxville, passed away on November 3, 2020 of natural causes. She loved her family very much, and was a faithful Baptist. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Gilbert Norris, her parents and several siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Susan (Haynes) Dunn and Rose Burt; son, Harvey G. "Pete" Norris; grandchildren: Rose Marie (Nathan) Rocklein and Susanna Burt; great-grandchildren: Lilianna Rocklein, Gemma Thornton and Nathan John Rocklein. Family and friends will meet on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:45 pm in Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 3 o'clock graveside service. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.mynattfh.com